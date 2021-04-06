Bristol Harbourside stabbing: Police arrest 20-year-old man

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after an incident on Bristol Harbourside at the weekend.

Two men were stabbed in the Prince Street area at around 9pm on Easter Sunday, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

Today (Tuesday 6 April) a spokesperson for the force said a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police previously confirmed two men were injured during the incident, which they described as "isolated".

Avon and Somerset Police has asked anyone with information which could help to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221072126.

