Police have now released pictures of 23 people they are trying to identify after a riot in Bristol on Sunday 21 March.

More than 20 police officers were injured when violence broke out following a Kill The Bill protest in Bristol. Police vehicles were set on fire, fireworks were thrown, the windows of Bridewell Police Station were smashed and graffiti was sprayed on the building.

Police say it could be "one of the largest investigations in the force's history" and are appealing for the public’s help to identify a number of people.

Today Avon and Somerset Police have released an additional 13 images of people they want to speak to. The force has pictures of 23 people it wants to speak to in the gallery in total.

Top row (L-R): Person A, Person D, Person K. Bottom row (L-R): Person V, Person AR, Person BJ. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Top (L-R): Person CV, Person CU. Bottom: (L-R): Person CT, Person CS and Person CR. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

What is 'Kill the Bill'?

People have been demonstrating against a proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police increased power to stop protests.

The Bill also makes a special new law to protect monuments and statues, in the wake of the toppling of the statue of Edward Colston, with the crime of damaging them punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Under new government proposals trespass would become a criminal offence - rather than being a civil matter - in order to tackle unauthorised encampments, giving police the power to seize vehicles and arrest people who refuse to move.

Those breaking the new law on trespass could be fined up to £2,500 and could face a prison sentence of up to three months, but concerns have been raised by both academics and organisations that the new law will disproportionately affect travellers and more widely those living on roadside camps.

Read more: