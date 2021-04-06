Cornwall residents to spray dog poo pink to highlight issue

Residents in Falmouth are spraying dog mess pink to draw attention to the issue.

Kirstie Edwards, who runs beach cleaning group Plastic Free Falmouth, said the problem is especially bad on the waterfront and Gyllyngvase Beach.

She said: "When we do beach cleans it's awful, it's gross. And it becomes a problem for us because it's still waste and we still have to pick it up.

"We're always looking for more ways to alert people to it."

The idea to spray the dog mess pink comes from a successful scheme started in Newcastle around six years ago.

The idea is to shame people into picking their mess up if it was done on a regular spot of theirs.

If the owner did not own up, the poo would be cleared up by volunteers.

Ms Edwards said she hopes people think twice about making a mess on the beach they visit each day.

"I suppose people have been forgetting, they see another human being after months of being locked down and it's such a relief you aren't paying attention to your dog.

"It's not a very big seafront, it's not like Penzance Prom."

She also promised any spray paint used will be biodegradable and non-toxic.

"I don't know if it'll work, but it'll get people talking about it. It costs very little, and it's now being done in partnership with the council."

