Large wildfire on Dartmoor started deliberately

Devon and Cornwall Police say a large wild fire which broke out on Dartmoor last night (5 April) was started deliberately.

Three fire crews from Yelverton, Tavistock and Plympton were needed to tackle the blaze on the side of the road near Dunnabridge.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service say one fire engine from Yelverton was originally sent to a report of a hedge fire but on arrival discovered a large gorse fire which would need further assistance to extinguish.

Two fire crews from Tavistock and a water bowser from Plympton were also sent.

The fire is now out and the road has reopened.

It comes after the public were urged to be aware of potential for wildfires on moorland ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Devon and Cornwall Police sent out the alert to residents in the region just a few weeks after a series of unexpected wildfires on Bodmin, Dartmoor and Exmoor which saw large numbers of firefighters battle often hard-to-reach blazes.

