Multiple assaults reported at mass gathering on Plymouth Hoe

Police are investigating seven reports of assault thought to have taken place after a gathering in Plymouth.

Officers received reports of around 100 people gathering on the Hoe, with some of them fighting, at around 8pm on Saturday 3 April.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now investigating reports of cuts, bruises and other minor facial injuries being sustained in the area.

The force says anyone involved in antisocial behaviour "will be robustly dealt with" saying they "will seek out those who have committed offences".

Police said there will be further patrols in the area over the coming days to reassure the community.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We appreciate that with the nicer weather and easing of lockdown restrictions, people are desperate to get out and about. If you do attend a location that appears to be busy, please consider coming back another time.

"For those making plans to meet, please make sure you adhere to the rule of six, stay local but also think about the legacy you may leave; respect our wonderful beauty spots and take your rubbish with you.

Rubbish was left strewn across the Hoe on Saturday night. Credit: Plymouth Live

"We all want the pandemic to be over, and the only way for us to do this is to contain the virus, wear a face covering, stay local, and to keep practicing social distancing.

"Everyone has a social responsibility to play their part to prevent the virus spreading and to see us make it to Step Two of the Roadmap on April 12."

