Snow hits Dartmoor - and more showers could be on the way

Snow has fallen on parts of Dartmoor as the West Country faces a spell of colder weather.

The Met Office has forecast more snow today in some areas across the region.

More snow has been forecast by the Met Office.

Credit: Mark Shackleton

Despite the snow, there was still plenty of wildlife around for people to spot:

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said wintry showers will sweep across the South West during the day.

He said: "Through the afternoon we might even get a few homegrown showers, so really anywhere could catch a wintry shower by the time we get to the end of the afternoon.

"Nobody is entirely immune to the odd bit of sleet or snow. It won't last long and it won't settle for very long either, but nobody is going to be 100% safe not seeing anything."

