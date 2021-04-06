A third person has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car collided with a man in his 20s.

A woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident at St Patrick’s Road in Yeovil at around 3.30pm on Sunday 4 April.

Police have confirmed that a 55-year-old man is the third person arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Police were called following a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a car.The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital. Police say that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The man and woman first arrested remain in police custody this morning. A spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "Both people arrested remain in custody at this time.“They were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A third man has also been arrested for the same offence.“Enquiries are ongoing."

