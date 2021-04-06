Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a woman was verbally abused for not wearing a face mask in a Somerset supermarket.

The 55-year-old woman had a medical reason for not wearing a mask but was abused during the incident at Tesco in Ben Travers Way, Burnham-on-Sea.

The incident happened sometime between 6pm and 8pm on Monday 14 December.

Police have today (Tuesday 6 April) issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

The man in the image is described as white, 5ft 6ins, of medium build, with brown hair. He was wearing a blue hooded top and jeans.

Police are appealing to anyone who recognises the man or witnessed this incident.

