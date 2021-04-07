The number of new coronavirus confirmed across Devon and Cornwall have fallen a third in the last week and to the lowest level since mid-September.

A total of 292 new cases were confirmed across the two counties in the last week - the first week with less than 300 since September, with the total since the start of the pandemic at 47,410.

Cases confirmed in the last week have risen in Exeter and North Devon - both though by a single figure total - and have fallen everywhere else in the two counties.

According to the most recent data North Devon has the lowest infection rates in England, with Teignbridge and Torridge also in the bottom ten.

The number of patients in hospitals across Devon following a positive Covid-19 test have nearly halved in the last week to levels last seen in early October.

As of Tuesday 30 March, there were 19 patients across the county in hospital after a positive test, down on the 34 as of the previous Tuesday, the lowest figure since early October.

In Cornwall, the patients in hospital have also fallen, dropping from 13 last week to seven, the lowest numbers since mid-December.

North Devon District Hospital once again have no patients in its beds following a positive Covid-19 test.

And the number of patients on ventilation across the two counties is down as well, with all 4 at the Royal Devon and Exeter.

In the last week, there has been one death in Devon and Cornwall hospitals of patients within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, in Exeter.

It comes as more than one million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Devon and Cornwall.

The statistics, which provide the position as of March 28, show that there have been 1,057,602, vaccines delivered in the two counties.

It means that in Devon, 64.3 per cent of adults have had at least vaccine dose, with 7.1 per cent of adults having had a second dose, while in Cornwall, 66.2 per cent of adults have had one dose, with 7.7 per cent having had their second dose as well.

Credit: Daniel Clark, Local Democracy Reporter

