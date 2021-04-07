Five friends have been fined £200 each for socialising inside a car in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police says officers found a group of young people inside a car in Somerset Road, Swindon, in the early hours of Saturday 3 April.

All five - who were aged between 18 and 20 - were fined £200.

Despite receiving 277 reports of potential Covid breaches from members of the public in the past week, the force thanked people for their ongoing cooperation as lockdown restrictions ease.

The latest figures - from 29 March to April 5 - show the force issued eight fixed penalty notices and two formal warnings, recording two Covid-related crimes nad six Covid-related incidents.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said: “The first week of the gradual easing of the Government’s restrictions has passed without significant issues of concern and I want to thank everyone for their ongoing support.

“I know many of you will have used the relatively good weather over the bank holiday weekend to have long-awaited reunions with families and friends, meeting outdoors in groups of up to six people or two households.

“We also had a protest in Swindon on Saturday, where a group of people gathered peacefully and respectfully, ensuring the event was in line with the Covid-19 regulations.

“I know that a further relaxation of the rules will come into place next Monday, including the reopening of many businesses, such as non-essential shops and hairdressers, and outdoor hospitality venues.

“This is all very positive, but I would continue to urge everyone to remain sensible and ensure you are continuing to do everything you can to limit the spread of the virus.”

