Dog found dumped with a severely infected ear in Somerset

RSPCA inspectors are investigating after a dog was found dumped with a severely infected ear in Somerset.

The male French bulldog, who has been named Furby by the team caring for her, was discovered straying in Buckland St Mary last month and taken to St Giles Animal Centre.

RSPCA inspector Simon Coombes, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: “This poor dog must’ve been in so much pain with this infection when he was found.

“We’re not sure where he’s come from but fear he may have been abandoned which is a heartless thing to do especially as he was in desperate need of veterinary care.”

Furby is the second abandoned dog to be found last month in the county. A lurcher named Lacie was discovered cowering in bushes in Middlezoy.

Credit: RSPCA

Off duty RSPCA officer, Ali Sparkes, was alerted to the distressed dog by a neighbour who spotted her.

Ali said: “She was so frightened she wouldn’t come out or even look at me and she was really shivering. I took her to the vet who noticed a lump on her head, caused by a blunt object.

“She had minor cuts on her ears and a larger healing wound on her back. She was also severely underweight. She also had pressure sores from sleeping with no bedding.”

The RSPCA does not believe the two dogs are connected, but is keen to find out more about how the dogs came to be alone without the care they needed.

