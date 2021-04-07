Exeter house to be demolished to find woman missing after fire

A house which was severely damaged by a fire will be demolished to find the body of an 89-year-old who is believed to have been inside.

A fire broke out at the property in Beacon Heath on Monday 5 April but the resident remains unaccounted for.

The property is now unsafe and so must be demolished piece by piece so emergency services can find the woman.

Emergency services closed the road from Beacon Lane to Harrington Lane for around 15 hours after the blaze. A police cordon remains in place and the fire has been deemed accidental.

Detective Inspector Vicky Goff said: "In order to locate [the 89-year-old resident], the house will be demolished in a systematic and controlled way over the next few days, with consideration to the family, the local residents and the safety of all.

"This tragic incident appears to be accidental and no-one else is sought in connection with it.

"The family are being supported by police and our thoughts are with them at this time."

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the property was 100 per cent damaged by fire and smoke and a fire investigation was not able to take place on Monday due to the "unstable structure".

Read more: