Avon and Somerset Police have released E-fit images of two men they would like to identify in connection with a GBH.A man in his 30s was assaulted by three men on a cycle path near Westerleigh on Friday 26 February.The victim was beaten with a stick, tripped to floor and kicked multiple times in the head in an unprovoked attack.He was taken to Southmead Hospital where it was confirmed he’d sustained a broken collarbone and suspected broken ribs.The offenders have been described as aged between 18 and 20 years old.Two were black and wore block joggers and black hoodies. One had afro hair in a flat top style.The third offender was white, of large build with a shaved head. He wore black joggers and a blue/grey hoodie.Anyone who recognises the men depicted in the E-fits, or who has any other information which could help our inquiry, has been asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221042129.

