A record number of airlines will be taking off from Cornwall Airport Newquay this summer, meaning passengers in the region will have more options than ever before.

The airport has announced Swiss airline, Edelweiss, will be flying from the site in the summer for the first time, meaning a total of ten airlines will be taking holidaymakers across the UK and abroad.

The new addition means people will be able to travel to Zurich, as well as existing destinations such as Alicante, Faro, and Düsseldorf, plus the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands.

Services are set to resume from later this month after a three month closure due to lockdown. The airport closed temporarily on 4 January with all commercial flights suspended.

The closure came just two weeks after the airport reopened for flights within the UK in December.

New routes will be leaving from the Cornish airport this Summer.

Cornwall Airport Newquay has shared details of expected start/restart dates for its flight routes from spring onwards, including six international flight routes, UK routes and Skybus flights to the Isles of Scilly.

Swiss airline, Edelweiss, revealed it will fly from Zurich to Newquay each Sunday morning through the summer from 4 July to 26 September. This will come after Ryanair's established international flight routes to Faro and Alicante resume, as these are expected to begin from early May and fly twice weekly.

Aer Lingus flights to Dublin and Cork are also expected to return earlier, beginning from 1 June and 5 June respectively, with flights to Dublin every five weeks and flights to Cork being made once-weekly.

Flights to Düsseldorf, Germany, will also likely take place once-weekly from 5 June with airline Eurowings. The SAS route to Copenhagen from Newquay will not operate in 2021.

Across the UK, the first flights to resume are the Loganair route to Edinburgh, and the Eastern Airways flights to Leeds-Bradford on 30 April.

Flights to Manchester, Newcastle and Aberdeen are expected to resume from 3 May with Loganair.

Skybus flights to the Isles of Scilly will restart on 17 May. British Airways flights to London Heathrow are available to book from 1 July. The journey to London is under a public service obligation (PSO), funded by a joint government and Cornwall Council initiative. The route is subsidised until at least October 2022, meaning it was guaranteed to continue.

