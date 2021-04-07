Sixth 'Kill the Bill' protest taking place in Bristol

A sixth 'Kill the Bill' protest is taking place in Bristol this afternoon (Wednesday 7 April).

Protesters earlier announced plan to march from College Green to the BBC building on Whiteladies Road.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers will attend the scene to facilitate a peaceful protest.In a statement, the force said: “Police are aware of social media reports of a further protest in Bristol this afternoon, Wednesday 7 April.

“While large gatherings continue to pose risk of spreading Covid-19, an exemption under current regulations allows for peaceful protest provided the organisers have put suitable health and safety precautions in place.

“Specialist liaison officers and neighbourhood teams will be on the ground to work with the protestors to facilitate peaceful protest.”

It is the sixth protest to happen in Bristol in less than three weeks. A major investigation is still underway after violence erupted following the first protest last month.

Police have now released pictures of 23 people they are trying to identify.

The force has also defended the use of force to disperse protesters.

What is Kill the Bill?

People have been demonstrating against a proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police increased power to stop protests.

The Bill also makes a special new law to protect monuments and statues, in the wake of the toppling of the statue of Edward Colston, with the crime of damaging them punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Under new government proposals trespass would become a criminal offence - rather than being a civil matter - in order to tackle unauthorised encampments, giving police the power to seize vehicles and arrest people who refuse to move.

Those breaking the new law on trespass could be fined up to £2,500 and could face a prison sentence of up to three months, but concerns have been raised by both academics and organisations that the new law will disproportionately affect travellers and more widely those living on roadside camps.

