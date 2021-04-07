A woman has died in a collision near Peasedown St John in Somerset.

A man has been arrested and Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

The collision happened on the A367 at around 6am on Wednesday 7 April.

The woman, in her 20s, died at the scene. Formal identification is yet to take place, but the woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

The road is currently closed and is expected to be for some time while collision investigators examine the scene. Police are advising drivers to find an alternative route.

