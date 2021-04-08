Campaign continues to tidy up Cotswolds as littering gets worse

A vole found trapped in a cider bottle is among the animals harmed by litter in the Cotswolds.

A countryside charity has begun cleaning-up the area after an increase of littering in the past year.

Litter was left strewn across the West Country last week after lockdown ended.

Now the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England (CPRE) is taking action.

As well as the vole found in Wyck Beacon, another creature was found after getting trapped in litter in Blockley and dying.

There are now 50 CPRE volunteers across the North Cotswolds, with co-ordinators organising regular litter picks.

CPRE is urging people to take responsibility for their own rubbish by taking bags, bagging up rubbish, using the nearest bin, or taking it home if there are no bins around.

