One of the richest men in the country has been stabbed to death at his mansion in Dorset and a 60-year-old woman remains in hospital in critical condition.

Dorset Police received a call from someone concerned about the welfare of the residents of the home near Gillingham at around 7pm on Wednesday April 7.

Officers attended the property where hotelier Sir Richard Lexington Sutton and the woman were found with suspected stab wounds.

The woman was airlifted to Southmead Hospital where she remains in a critical condition, and Sir Richard was confirmed to have died at the scene.

The businessman's family's wealth was valued by The Sunday Times rich list at more than £301 million last year.

A vehicle believed to be linked to the incident was located travelling eastbound on the A303.

With support from colleagues at Wiltshire Police, Hampshire Constabulary, Thames Valley Police, Surrey Police and the Metropolitan Police, the vehicle was stopped in the Hammersmith area of London.A 34-year-old man from the Gillingham area was arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Police say the arrested man and the victims were known to each other.

A spokesperson for Sir Richard Sutton Limited said: “We are deeply saddened and devastated by the sudden death of Sir Richard Sutton, announced this morning. Sir Richard was a caring, generous and warm family man, who genuinely regarded those who worked for him as part of his extended family.

“Sir Richard was passionately devoted to both his company and its people, setting the highest standards for quality in the hotel, farming and property interests within the group.

"His loss will be felt by everyone within the company, those who worked with him, and his family who have lost an incredible individual. Our thoughts are with the Sutton family at this tragic time.”

The investigation is being led by detectives from Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of MCIT, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died and the injured woman at this extremely difficult time and they are being supported by specially-trained officers.“We will be carrying out a full investigation to establish exactly what happened at the address in Higher Langham and I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area on the evening of Wednesday 7 April 2021 to please contact us.“A cordon remains in place at the address and there will continue to be a heavy police presence in the vicinity as we carry out enquiries. Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

