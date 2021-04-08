Police have begun a murder investigation after a man in his 80s died and a woman in her 60s was critically injured at a house in Dorset.

Officers were called to Higher Langham near Gillingham on the evening of Wednesday 7 April and found the pair with serious injuries. It is believed both had sustained stab wounds.

The ambulance service also attended.

The injured man was later pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where she remains in a critical condition.

A vehicle believed to be linked to the incident was tracked and subsequently stopped in London.

A 34-year-old man from the Gillingham area was arrested on suspicion of murder and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The arrested man and the victims were known to each other.

The investigation is being led by detectives from Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died and the injured woman at this extremely difficult time and they are being supported by specially-trained officers."

He said a full investigation will be carried out as he appealed to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to get in touch with police.

He added: “A cordon remains in place at the address and there will continue to be a heavy police presence in the vicinity as we carry out enquiries. Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police, quoting incident number 55210054816.