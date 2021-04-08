Three young puppies are getting around-the-clock care after being found abandoned in a bucket in a park in Cheltenham.

A member of the public found the bucket with a lid on near the entrance to King George V playing fields just before 5pm on Wednesday 24 March.

After investigating and finding the poorly dogs inside, they contacted the RSPCA which was able to rush the puppies - believed to be Shar-Peis - to a vet.The animal welfare charity is now investigating to try to find out how they came to be left alone as they search for the person responsible.

RSPCA inspector Richard Carr said: “We estimate the puppies to be around five weeks old and sadly they have sarcoptic mange, which is very contagious between animals.

The puppies are thought to be Shar-peis Credit: RSPCA

"It’s why they look a little bald on the pictures but we are hopeful they will all make a good recovery.

"Thankfully, they are now getting the care they need thanks to the RSPCA Cheltenham and East Gloucestershire branch but we have concerns for their mum and any other litter mates as they may also be suffering from mange and in need of veterinary care."

The pups - who have been named Mouse, Gus, and Olive - are now recovering and getting stronger everyday as the team provides round the clock care.

