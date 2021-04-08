Police say they are not concerned about the safety of the wider public after an explosion in Bristol this morning.

Emergency services were called out shortly after the blast was reported at a residential property at 2am.

Avon and Somerset Police has said it is treating the incident as suspicious, and that no injuries have been reported.

Bristol East Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said the force are following a "number of lines of enquiry" and that the investigation is still in its early stages.

He said: "Police were called at 2am to a report of an explosion.

"Police, fire and paramedics attended and they found debris at the property. The first task has been to structurally make the property safe.

"Once that's been done, police investigators and fire investigators will be able to go in and find out exactly what's happened."

He confirmed the property was empty at the time of the explosion, adding police "are not aware of any further risks to the wider public at this stage".

Uthayakumar Kuddithamby, who lives in a neighbouring property, said the impact of the explosion caused his house alarm to sound and that when he looked outside he could see someone "running away".

Anyone with information is being asked to get in touch with police.

Read more: