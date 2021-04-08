Police are treating an explosion in Bristol as suspicious after it was reported in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services are still dealing with the incident in St Pauls.

Police were called to the St Nicholas Road area shortly after 2am when a blast was reported at a residential property.

Firefighters and paramedics were also called to the scene, and gas and electric engineers also attended to make the area safe.

Police say that no injuries have been reported so far, but that a number of properties were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported so far. Credit: BPM Media/Bristol Live

Roads remain closed in the area. Credit: BristolLive

Road closures are in place in St Nicholas Road and at its junction with Grosvenor Road.

A diversion route has been set up via Ashley Road but police are asking the public to avoid the area altogether if possible.

This is an ongoing incident and we will bring you updates as we get them.

