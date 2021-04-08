Teenage boy stabbed at Bristol beauty spot

A teenage boy is in hospital being treated for a stab wound following an alleged assault at a Bristol park.

The incident happened on Wednesday 7 April in a park just off Troopers Hill, a popular beauty spot in St George.

A section of Troopers Hill remains cordoned off and police say enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We’re investigating after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in a park off Troopers Hill, St George last night.

"The incident happened at approximately 9.30pm.

"The victim was taken to Southmead Hospital where he continues to receive treatment for a stab wound to the leg.

"Two boys, aged 14 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remain in police custody."

Police said it is believed to be an "isolated incident", involving people known to each other, but neighbourhood officers have increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

