A woman aged in her 20s has been arrested after an unexplained death at a house in St George.

Officers were called to a property on Plummers Hill on Tuesday 6 April.

They arrived just before 10.30pm following the sudden death of a woman in her 40s.

Forensic investigators have been spotted in the area.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said the death is being treated as "unexplained" and a woman in her 20s has been arrested and is in custody.

In a statement, they said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

It continued: "A woman in her 20s has been arrested in connection and is currently in police custody.

"Specialist forensic investigators have examined the property and enquiries are ongoing."

A local resident, who wished not to be named, said: "Police have been here all day, they went into the house, some of them in a white forensic looking suit and came back out again.

"They've been door-knocking around here trying to find out information and a detective spoke to us."

