Cheltenham Ladies hoping to extend their season with second cup chance

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch Sam Mangat's report:

Cheltenham Town Ladies are preparing for an FA Cup tie with Gillingham after a bizarre week.

The Robins thought their season was over after being knocked out of the cup by Portsmouth last Sunday.

But when their opponents were found to have used an ineligible player, Cheltenham were reinstated, and have been racing to get ready.

Credit: ITV West Country

Like Portsmouth, Sunday's opponents Gillingham are a division above Cheltenham.

There is also an extra incentive with the match being played at Whaddon Road, home of the men's team.

The winner will earn a trip to giants Arsenal in the next round - the most successful team in the history of the cup.

Elsewhere, Yeovil United travel to Southampton.

READ MORE: