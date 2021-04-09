Wildlife Crime Police Officers in Devon and Cornwall are calling on the public to keep a look out for suspicious activity around wild birds’ nests.

It is part of an annual operation to tackle egg thieves.

This year, the police are asking members of the public to let them know if they see any activity that suggests that nests of wild birds are being interfered with or eggs are being taken.

They say some people will go to any lengths to raid the nests of rare wild birds but Operation Easter, which runs from the spring into early summer, is aimed at tackling the problem.

PC Martin Beck, Rural Affairs Officer for Devon, said: “We have a great and varied number of birds in the South West which we should enjoy, respect and protect.

"This does however attract some the attention of a small number of people who want to take wild bird eggs.

“This practice has been banned for many decades but sadly still goes on. The operation is asking members of the public to let the police know if they see people interfering with nests or taking eggs.

"The intention of this operation is to ensure that intelligence opportunities are maximised in order to prevent, disrupt or investigate possible offences. Be our eagle eyes.”

Police say whole clutches of eggs can be taken from some of the UK’s rarest birds with potentially devastating impacts. The eggs are then stored in secret collections.

If you have any information on egg thieves, or those who disturb rare nesting birds without a licence, you should contact the police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or calling them on 101 - ask to speak to a wildlife crime officer if possible.

Information can also be passed in confidence to Crimestoppers via 0800 555111.

