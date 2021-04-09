Authority figures and personalities across the West Country have been paying tribute to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh - who has died aged 99.

The Queen's representatives

Peaches Golding, Lord-Lieutenant of Bristol, said: "We receive the news with great sadness of the death of HRH The Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and the Members of the Royal Family."

Lord-Lieutenant of Gloucestershire, Edward Gillespie OBE, has tweeted: "The Lieutenancy are deeply saddened by the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. We offer our most sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and her family. Over seven decades, Prince Philip has been the most loyal and loving servant to Her Majesty. The Nation will miss him immensely."

The Bishop of Bristol, the Rt Revd Vivienne Faull, has reflected fondly on her interactions with the Duke.

She said: "It is with much sadness that we heard the news today of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Amidst the sadness at his death, the parishes of the Diocese of Bristol also give thanks for his life and service to our country and beyond, and for his support for Her Majesty the Queen.

"I had the privilege of meeting the Duke of Edinburgh on a variety of occasions while I was Dean of Leicester. He advised me on a possible design for a new heating system in our Visitor Centre and was honest and humorous about the frustrations of illness which he bore with fortitude while continuing with royal duties and public commitments.

"The prayers of the people of the Diocese of Bristol will combine with those of the nation and commonwealth for Her Majesty the Queen and all the Royal family in their grief. May they each find consolation and hope in Christ at this Easter time."

The Bishop of Exeter echoed these sentiments, saying the death of the Duke of Edinburgh is "a great loss to our nation and we honour his constancy and service".

Politicians

Johnny Mercer MP for Plymouth Moor View said: "HRH Prince Philip was a totemic Captain General of the Royal Marines, here presenting operational medals in the South West in 2013. The epitome of the Commando spirit, he was fantastic with the troops, and served this nation courageously in his own right in WW2. Respect."

MP for Bath, Wera Hobhouse, tweeted: "Sad to hear about the passing of Prince Philip. My thoughts go out to the entire family - especially Her Majesty, the Queen."

Luke Pollard MP for Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport said: "I, and I'm sure the whole of Plymouth, join the nation in remembering the life of Prince Philip - a dedicated and extraordinary public servant. As a brave veteran of the Second World War and the Royal Navy, he visited our city frequently, supporting those who serve our country."

Leader of Plymouth City Council Tudor Evans said: "His Royal Highness was our High Steward and his connection to the City, as a home of the Senior Service, was very strong. It is a deeply sad day for Her Majesty, and for the nation."

Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees tweeted "My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. We will be lowering the flag to half mast at City Hall to remember Prince Philip."

Countess of Bathhurst, Former High Sheriff of Gloucestershire tweeted "God bless you Sir."

Meanwhile Royal Marine veteran and Invictus Games athlete Mark Ormrod nodded to the Duke's involvement in the armed forces, sharing a photo with the caption "RIP Boss" on twitter.

