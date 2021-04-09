play-icon Created with Sketch.

Royal family super-fan Terry Hutt says he was "gobsmacked" after hearing the news of the Duke of Edinburgh's death.

The pensioner from Weston-super-Mare has spent his lifetime following the Royal family around the country.

On the news of Prince Philip's death, the 85-year-old told ITV West Country: "I was looking forward to the 100th [birthday]. He was brave to come through the operation. I thought of him as a brave solider."

Nicknamed the Union Jack Man for his emblazoned suit, Terry would regularly head travel to London to await the birth of the next Prince or Princess.

Terry Hutt looking at his commemorative royal teacup. Credit: ITV West Country

Restrictions during the pandemic meant Terry focused on his letter writing, and often wrote to the Duke during his stay in hospital.

He said: "I always wrote to him in regards to his illnesses. I would have been there today it it wouldn't have been for lockdown.

"To be quite honest I feel so sad to think he's gone, and I was really hoping I was going to be there for his 100th birthday - even if I wasn't there, the card would have been there for him."

Elsewhere in seaside town flags flew at half mast at the Grand Pier and the Helicopter Museum.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the museum in 2007 when the Duke, a former helicopter pilot, opened a new conservation centre and met volunteers when he toured the collection.

