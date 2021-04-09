A dog and its owner have been reunited after almost two months apart.

An investigation is underway after the dog, which was stolen two months ago in Bedfordshire, was recovered by police in Gloucestershire.

Police recovered the dog from Cursey Lane in Tewkesbury on Thursday 8 April after she was stolen from the Bedfordshire area - some 120 miles away - in February.

She has since been reunited with her "delighted" owner.

Police enquiries are ongoing into the theft.

