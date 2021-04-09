The family of a man from Devon who has been missing for more than three weeks says they are desperate to find out if he is alive and well.

Shaun Brown was last seen at his home in Kingsteignton on the evening of Wednesday 17 March.

His belongings were found at the Sampson's Farm end of Teigngrace at 9.30am on Thursday 18 March. They were near where his mother's ashes were scattered.

Shaun's phone and other belongings were found near Sampson's Farm near Teigngrace. Credit: Bing

Shaun has no phone or wallet and his sister Laura Vickery says not knowing what has happened to him is unbearable.

She said: "We are still none the wiser as to his whereabouts. We are broken. The unknown is unbearable. We desperately need to know that he is alive and well.

"If he is not ready to come home that is fine, we will be here when he is ready but we need to know that he is safe."

The 32-year-old is 6ft 3in tall, with short dark hair and a beard.

Laura Vickery says her father Richard Brown has already lost one son, Tony, and is finding the disappearance of Shaun particularly tough. Credit: Laura Vickery

Laura says Shaun lived with their father, Richard Brown, and the family dog and says they are finding his disappearance particularly hard.

She said: "We are all besides ourselves with worry. We lost a brother years ago under completely different circumstances and his body was never recovered.

"It's just so unlike Shaun. He has the biggest heart and always puts others feelings before his own."

Shaun has worked all over the country and has friends in Bristol. Laura says he could be anywhere and she is urging people to "share his face far and wide".

Shaun Brown's sister says the family are beside themselves with worry. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

A Facebook group, Missing: Shaun Brown, has been set up in the hope of finding him and Laura has posted a message to her older brother to get in touch.

She said: "Where are you Shaun? You are so missed by so many. We love you and need to know that you are safe and well.

"It's killing us. You know what it was like with Tony, the unknown is unbearable! If you see this, please, please contact us, we're broken."

Devon and Cornwall Police and other agencies have carried out searches for Shaun but have found no sign of him so far. Officers say their enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting log 200 of 18/03/21.