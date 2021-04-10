play-icon Created with Sketch.

Gun salutes and cathedral bell tolls have marked tributes paid to the Duke of Edinburgh.

In Devonport a 41-gun salute was a fitting send off for a royal who gave much of his life to serving his country.

In Bristol, Gloucester and Bath, bells tolled 99 times as a symbolic sound to mark each year of Prince Philip's life.

The Dean of Bristol Mandy Ford says these gestures can bring comfort, especially at a time when people cannot gather due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"There is something very profound about the tolling of a bell. Those moments where we can all share and come together."

Coronavirus restrictions mean people are not able to gather in the way they usually would following a Royal death.

But faith leaders are encouraging mourners to leave messages online and remember in a different way.

This letter was left outside Highgrove with flowers for Prince Charles Credit: ITV West Country

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will take place on Saturday 17 April at 3pm, Buckingham Palace has said.

The ceremony will be held at Windsor Castle under current Covid guidance, meaning there will be no public procession.

The funeral will be broadcast live, including on ITV.

