Seven fish and chips shops in the West Country have been named among the top 50 in the country.

Fish and chip shops in Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Wiltshire all made the list, which was put together by Fry Magazine Limited, the leading trade publication for the fish and chip shop sector.

Following a mystery dining visit, the businesses which made the list were the quality of the food and customer service, their social media presence and their Covid-safe practices.

Judges marked takeaways on the flakiness of the fish, the crispness of the chips and the crunch of the batter, alongside value for money.

The South West fish and chip shops named among the best in the country

George's Fish And Chips, Hanham, Bristol

Fraser's Fish and Chips, Penzance, Cornwall

Seasmiths Fish + Chips, Porthtowan, Truro, Cornwall

David’s Fish And Chips, Brixham, Devon

Callaways Fish & Chips, Dorchester, Dorset

Fish 'n' Fritz, Weymouth, Dorset

Harlees Fish & Chips, Westbury, Wiltshire

Competition organiser Reece Head said the past 12 months have been "tough" for fish and chip shops, adding: “Allowed to operate during the pandemic, there was a lot they had to implement in a very short space of time to operate in a Covid-safe manner.

"Many takeaways had to flip their businesses to click and collect and delivery, serve at the door, introduce card payments and work in much smaller teams. Likewise, mobile units introduced pre-orders and added new routes and additional vans to keep the nation fed.

“During a time of uncertainty, these operators have helped maintain a sense of normality. They’ve been at the heart of their communities, with a smile on their faces and hot food in their hands.”

