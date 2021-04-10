play-icon Created with Sketch.

A vigil has been held in Bristol in memory of the mother and daughter whose bodies were found in Scotland.

Bennylyn Burke and 2-year-old Jellica from Kingswood were remembered this afternoon by friends who gathered in Brandon Hill park, the last place the group were able to see each other.

Annabel Gonzales has been friends with Bennylyn since she moved to the UK. She describes her as a very loving mother, saying "For me she is a very happy person, she is a loving mother as well where she goes she brings the kids everywhere."

Candles and flowers were placed on a red blanket on the ground, along with pictures of Ms Burke and Jellica, a teddy bear and placards.

The friends also tied balloons to a nearby tree before saying prays and paying emotional tributes to the mother and daughter.

Reflecting on her disappearance and death, Annabel says the group is in shock and cannot believe she and her daughter are no longer here.

"Every's heart is breaking. Hopefully they will get justice and then she can have a proper funeral."

"You are loved. You are missing. You are remembered." printed on tribute balloons Credit: ITV West Country

Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her daughter Jellica were reported missing from their home in south Gloucestershire on March 1, having last been seen on February 17.

On March 18, police discovered two bodies - later confirmed to be those of Ms Burke and Jellica - at a property in Troon Avenue, Dundee.

Police previously confirmed that the families of Ms Burke and Jellica are being supported by family liaison officers.

A 50-year-old man appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on March 8, charged with murdering the mother and daughter.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

A second child who was reported missing has been traced and is being supported, police previously said.

