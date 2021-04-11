Forest Green Rovers have announced they have 'parted company' with Head Coach Mark Cooper.

The manager has been League Two club for five years, making him one of the longest serving coaches in English football.

However after not winning winning a game since the 13th March, yesterday's match against Warsall was the final straw.

Chairman Dale Vince said: “This decision we’ve made today is about giving ourselves the best chance of securing promotion with six games left.

"Despite our collective efforts we’ve been unable to halt our slide in form, which has the potential to take us out of contention this season.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Mark these last five years, he’s made a big contribution to the club and will always be a friend. In football sometimes you just need to make a change - and with Mark’s contract ending next month, and us needing a change in the next six games - this feels like the right decision.”

Assistant Head Coach Richard Dryden has also left the club as a result of this decision.

Under-18s Manager Jimmy Ball will takeover as caretaker Head Coach of the first-team until the end of the season.

Forest Green Rovers say they will update club supporters over coming days.

