A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a couple in their sixties were attacked at a house in Yatton, North Somerset.

Emergency services were called to Henley Lane at around 3pm yesterday (April 10) after a man and a woman were found with serious injuries at an address.

The pair remain in hospital.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man was in the Kewstoke area, near Weston-super-Mare overnight.Chief Inspector Jess Aston said: “Our investigation is at an early stage, but at this time we believe this to be an isolated incident.“Although there is not believed to be a heightened risk to public safety, people can expect to see an increased high-visibility presence in the area over the coming days with additional reassurance patrols planned.“We’d urge anyone concerned about what has happened this weekend to speak with one of those officers on patrol and they will happy to talk to you."Alternatively, the local team can be contacted through our website as normal.”Enquiries into what happened are continuing and police ask any witnesses who could assist their investigation to contact them through their website or call 101 and give reference number 5221076615.

