A seafront lake in North Somerset will be brought back into use for swimming.

The tidal range of the Severn Estuary is the second largest in the world and so Marine Lake, in Weston-super-Mare, was created a century ago to ensure people could still swim even when the tide is out.

But when the seafront was redeveloped more than a decade ago, the sluice gates at the sea pool broke within six months and were not repaired.

This means unlike the Marine Lake in Clevedon, the pool in Weston cannot be drained and dredged of the mud, silt and other rubbish which collects at the bottom.

Watch Charlotte Gay's report on issues with the mud and silt in Weston

But now North Somerset Council is due to spend £300,000 clearing the silt to bring it back into use for swimmers.

The council says it will make the use of the natural tide to flush the lake out, with the work due to start on Monday 19 April.

Cllr Mike Solomon, executive member for leisure and tourism, said: "Marine Lake was created in the 1920s to ensure that swimming was available throughout the day and not just when the tide is in.

"Over the years the lake has become silted up and is now almost impossible to swim in. We want to change that in the 2020s and give residents and visitors somewhere to swim outdoors – somewhere for serious swimmers and families alike."

