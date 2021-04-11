Truro's double Olympic-medallist Helen Glover has made a triumphant return to competitive rowing.

The 34 year-old took gold in the Women's pair at the European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy along with Polly Gunn.

It was Glover's first competition since she won gold at the Rio Olympics five years ago.

Since then she has had three children including twins who were born last year. She dedicated her win to them.

Glover has been ranked the number one female rower in the world since 2015.She is aiming to become the first woman to make the British Olympic rowing team after having children.

