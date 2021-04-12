Police have located a body near Torquay in their search for a missing teenager from Torquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the body of a male was recovered at around 2pm on Monday 12 April.

Plaman Gandev, 17, went missing from his home in the Devon town on Saturday 10 April, prompting an urgent search.

The force used a helicopter in their bid to find the teen.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the family of Plaman Gandev have been informed.