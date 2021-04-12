Cornish island needs volunteers for four-month conservation project

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A small island off the coast of Cornwall is hiring volunteers for a four-month conservation project.

Looe Island, which is situated a mile off the mainland town of Looe, is in need of two volunteers for work this summer.

The two volunteers will stay on the island for free, working a shift pattern of ten days on and four days off, for Cornwall Wildlife Trust.

Accommodation is provided in the form of a bell tent - which resembles a large teepee - while jobs include welcoming guests to the island and managing livestock.

Management of livestock - including sheep and chickens - will be required.

The job advertisement stated: “This role enables you to become fully immersed in living offshore, surrounded by wildlife and with few trappings of the modern, convenience lead world.

“Island life will teach you to carefully manage resources and to be well organised and self-sufficient.

Above all, you will be able to make a genuine contribution to wildlife conservation and awareness raising of this amazing nature reserve with the general public. Cornwall Wildlife Trust

Anyone who is “reliable and responsible”, and over the age of 18, can apply, and they will need to commit for four months between May and September.

There is no fridge, but basic necessities like bedding and an outside BBQ are provided.

Read more: