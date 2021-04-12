A Cornish council's application to 'control' seagulls has faced backlash from local people.

Looe Town Council's plan to deal with the local gull population was rejected by Natural England and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

The council said the outcome was 'undoubtedly a disappointment to residents', but that it would continue to propose ways to reduce the number of seagulls in the area. They also suggested their attempt had been blocked due to a 'stricter approach' being taken to protect wildlife.

The council said: "We understand that there is no Council in Cornwall that has been successful in an application to control wild birds. This is due to changes in DEFRA and Natural England’s stricter approach to the protection of wild birds, which includes the Herring Gull species.

But some residents in Cornwall took to Facebook to complain against the council's plans to deal with the birds.

"Surely if people don't like gulls around their homes, they shouldn't choose to live by the sea," Lynn Fletcher commented.

"Gulls have lived by the sea since time immemorial and have as much right, if not more right, to live and feed there as any human. You can't just go round killing everything that a minority of people deem to be an inconvenience! Shame on the council."

Another added: "You are so out of touch with what residents want it is unbelievable!! Why not do a survey and find out instead of assuming the population want you to murder a protected species!"

The council have asked people not to feed the gulls as it can cause them to be aggressive. Credit: PA

Herring gulls, their eggs and their nests are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 like all wild birds, which is why Natural England – the statutory conservation agency – licences any action affecting them.

James Diamond, Natural England operations director, said: "Natural England provides clear licensing advice to local authorities and landowners on the actions they can take to manage potential gull problems. Where certain species pose a risk to public health or safety, immediate action is allowed; this can include removing their nests and eggs and, for lesser black-backed gulls, lethal control if necessary.

"We recommend that local authorities develop a long-term management strategy, using a package of measures, to keep gull numbers in check."

Meanwhile, Looe Town Council have encouraged people to 'dispose of food waste sensibly and NOT to feed the birds', and said they 'will work closely with takeaway retailers in the town to encourage members of the public to dispose of their food waste sensibly.'

They added feeding the birds "encourages Gulls to nest on roofs as they see a local and easy source of food. This results in attacks whilst defending chicks, and also increases aggressive behaviour over food."

The council say they will be working with DEFRA and Natural England to find a solution to the birds for 2022.

