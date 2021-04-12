A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a couple who were injured at their home in Yatton.

James Richardson, 33, is due to appear in court on Monday 12 April.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a man and a woman, both in their 60s, were found seriously injured near the Henley Lane area on Saturday 10 April.

Both remain in hospital.

Richardson, who was arrested in the Kewstoke area near Weston-super-Mare, will also face one count each of assaulting an emergency worker and breaching a restraining order.

He has been remanded ahead of appearing at North Somerset Courthouse.

Local officers have been conducting additional reassurance patrols in the Yatton area since the weekend.

