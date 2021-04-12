Man charged with Dorset millionaire's murder due in court

A man is expected to appear in court charged with murdering a Dorset millionaire.

Police received a report raising concern for the welfare of two people at an address in Gillingham, Dorset, on 7 April.

Officers attended the property and found Sir Richard Sutton, who owned a string of top hotels in London, dead inside.

A woman aged in her 60s was also found injured.

An initial post-mortem examination conducted on 9 April indicated the cause of Sir Richard's death was stab wounds to his chest.

Flowers were left in tribute to Sir Richard Sutton outside his house Credit: ITV News

Thomas Schreiber was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Hammersmith area of London on the evening of 7 April.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was subsequently taken into police custody.

At the weekend, Dorset Police said the 34-year-old, who is from the Gillingham area, had been charged with murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving.

He is due to appear before Poole Magistrates' Court later today.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the victims' family and all of those affected by this terrible incident.

"Following a detailed investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service.

"As a result, Dorset Police have been authorised to formally charge Thomas Schreiber with the murder of Sir Richard, attempted murder of the injured woman and dangerous driving.

Read more: