Search underway for missing Devon teen - police helicopter used

Police are continuing to search for a missing teenager from Torquay.

Plamen Gandev was last seen on Saturday, April 10.

The 17-year-old went missing from his home in the Devon town, prompting an urgent search from Devon and Cornwall Police.

The force used a helicopter in their bid to find the teen, whose whereabouts are unknown.

A police spokesperson said: "He is still missing. Units are still out looking for him at the moment and the (NPAS) helicopter has been utilised."

Plamen is described as a white male, 5'7" tall with dark hair.

It is not known what the teen was wearing when he was last seen.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are concerned for the welfare of Plamen Gandev who has gone missing from his home address in Torquay.

"If anyone has any information as to Plamen's whereabouts, please call police urgently on 999 quoting log 162 of April 10.”

