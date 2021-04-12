A man has been arrested in connection with an explosion at a property in St Paul’s.

Police received a call shortly after 2am on Thursday 8 April reporting an explosion at a residential property in St Nicholas Road. No-one was reported injured.

Firefighters and paramedics were also called to the scene, and gas and electric engineers also attended to make the area safe.

A number of properties were also evacuated as a precaution.

A 32-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 and give reference 5221074539.

