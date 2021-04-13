Police are looking for a man who "punched, slapped and kicked" a 12-year-old boy outside a shop in Yeovil in broad daylight.

It happened outside the B&M store in Lysander Road at around 4.30pm on Saturday 3 April.

According to police, the young boy said he was "punched, slapped and kicked".

He was treated by the ambulance service, but fortunately escaped without any serious injuries.

In a statement Avon and Somerset Police said: "The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, about 6ft (1.8m) tall and clean shaven, with very short dark hair. He appeared to be in company with a woman and a young child.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any footage or information which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221071365."

