Family visits allowed at South West hospitals as Covid restrictions ease

Patients in two West Country hospitals are allowed to see family members once again as Covid restrictions ease.

Royal United Hospitals Bath (RUH) and Derriford Hospital in Plymouth have resumed limited visitation for families.

One nominated person will be allowed to visit a patient for an hour per day day under an easing of the rules which have been in force since November last year, in line with Government guidance.

Family members will now be able to visit patients at Plymouth's Derriford Hospital.

Visitors will be expected to wear a face mask, sanitise their hands and observe social distancing, as well as provide their contact details for NHS Test and Trace.

Chief executive of RUH hospital foundation, Cara Charles-Barks, called the new arrangements "excellent news" and said visits will provide "welcome relief" to patients and their families.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our patients, communities, individuals and teams remain our absolute priority, and we are pleased we are able to relax our regulations in a managed and responsible way."

The RUH in Bath has also eased its visitation rules.

Both West Country hospitals have asked for visits to be booked in advance to avoid crowding, with Derriford Hospital allocating one hour slots to each bed in their ward bays, and the same to patients in side rooms.

Derriford Hospital have also said patients with coronavirus cannot have visitors, except under compassionate grounds.

Exceptions will be made at both hospitals for visits to maternity and children's wards.

Credit: Matthew McLaughlin, Local Democracy Reporting Service

