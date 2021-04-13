Man, 38, dies after attack in Weston-super-Mare

Police have launched an investigation following the death of a man in Weston-super-Mare.

At 6am on on Tuesday 13 April, the ambulance service alerted police after a man sustained serious injuries at a property on Brompton Road.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics the 38-year-old man died a short time later.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and remains in police custody.

Avon and Somerset Police say a post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Specially-trained officers will be providing support to the man’s family and our thoughts are with them as they come to terms with what has happened.

“I appreciate this incident will shock local residents and we are increasing patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

“At this stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident involving people known to each other.”

He added: “A cordon is in place around the property and there will be a continuing police presence at the scene for some time while we carry out our enquiries.

“Anyone with any particular concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer at the scene or contact their local neighbourhood team.”

