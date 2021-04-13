Man blinded after attack in Devon town

A 56-year-old man who was blinded in an attack in Teignmouth may not recover his sight.

The assault took place in Regent Street, Teignmouth at around 4.45pm.

Police are appealing for information from members of the public who were in the town centre, close to WH Smith, at the time.

DC Emma Dobson, from Newton Abbot Police Station, said: “We are investigating an assault that took place on Monday 5 April.

"It was reported a 56-year-old local male was assaulted by another adult male. The victim and his partner had been walking through the town centre when he was approached and assaulted by the other male.

"He was punched to the ground, which resulted in hospitalisation and emergency surgery to his eye. At this time, it is not known whether or not the victim will regain his sight.

“The attack on the victim stopped after a short time and the other male walked off.

“Despite this happening on a bank holiday, there were a number of people in the town centre.

"Police believe that there were potential witnesses to this attack who may be able to provide evidence to police.”

A 42-year-old man, from Newton Abbot, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email police at 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/026732/21.

