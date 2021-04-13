Mark Ashton to leave Bristol City at end of season

Bristol City has announced its CEO will leave the club at the end of next month.

Mark Ashton has been with the club for more than five years but will step down at the end of the season on May 31.

In a statement, Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown said he had "enjoyed working closely" with Ashton throughout his time at the club.

It’s disappointing to see him go but I understand there comes a time in everyone’s career when they want to take on a new challenge. Steve Lansdown, Bristol City owner.

"Mark has been an integral part of what we have created over the last few years and he has helped build a strong foundation for the club to move forward from. His work as an EFL Director has also been of benefit in raising the club’s profile.

“I’d like to thank Mark for all his work and everyone at Bristol City wish him the best for the future.”

City are currently 14th in the Championship Credit: PA

Mark Ashton said: “I want to thank the Lansdown family for their support over the past five years. It’s been an incredible role and a privilege to be the CEO of Bristol City.

“I want to give credit to the staff who have worked tirelessly here and who I will miss very much. The club is in excellent hands with such dedicated and passionate people.

“During my time here, it has been a priority to steer the club in a proper and stable way, to see the integration of the Academy and Women’s team into a one-club structure, and of course to see the completion of the Robins High Performance Centre.

“The club is in a great position to take the next step forward and it feels like now is the right time for myself to move on and embrace a new challenge.”