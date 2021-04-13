Teenager with suspected ‘explosive substance’ arrested in Gloucestershire

A teenager suspected of keeping an “explosive substance” has been arrested in Gloucestershire.

The 16-year-old was detained following a police raid on a house in the village of Churchdown on 12 April.

Armed officers were deployed as part of the operation, which resulted in the temporary closure of Appletree Close.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an explosive substance.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "Police were called to a property on Appletree Close at 4.05pm today (12 April) following a report that a suspicious substance was being kept within a property.

Armed police officers attended and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an explosive substance. Gloucestershire Police spokesperson

The spokesman added that the incident is not thought to be linked to terrorism.

